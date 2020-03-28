Ahad Raza Mir’s mom reminds fans to wash hands

Actor Ahad Raza Mir’s mom Samra has been posting public service messages on Instagram asking people to wash their hands and stay at home.

Recently, she shared a photograph of her son Adnan and said: “Pyar bhara “ALERT” muskarahat kay saath…Sparkle and Shine, Wash Your Hands for 20 seconds Everytime.”

Ahad recently tied the knot with his co-star Sajal Ali. They had a destination wedding in Abu Dhabi that was attended by close friends and family.

The actors took to social media to spread a similar message, Mir said that it is all in our hands. “It might be a scary time but remember, we are all in this together,” he said in an Instagram post.

The Ehd-e-Wafa star explained that the solution was simple: stay home, wash your hands, social distancing.