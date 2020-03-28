Saturday, March 28, 2020  | 3 Shaaban, 1441
Ahad Raza Mir’s mom reminds fans to wash hands

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Instagram/@mamamir

Actor Ahad Raza Mir’s mom Samra has been posting public service messages on Instagram asking people to wash their hands and stay at home.

Recently, she shared a photograph of her son Adnan and said: “Pyar bhara “ALERT” muskarahat kay saath…Sparkle and Shine, Wash Your Hands for 20 seconds Everytime.”

Ahad recently tied the knot with his co-star Sajal Ali. They had a destination wedding in Abu Dhabi that was attended by close friends and family.

The actors took to social media to spread a similar message, Mir said that it is all in our hands. “It might be a scary time but remember, we are all in this together,” he said in an Instagram post.

The Ehd-e-Wafa star explained that the solution was simple: stay home, wash your hands, social distancing.

Tell us what you think:

