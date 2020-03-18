Abdullah Qureshi finally realises the dangers of the coronavirus

Singer-songwriter Abdullah Qureshi has finally realized how dangerous the coronavirus is and wants everyone to take it seriously.

Taking to his Instagram on Tuesday, Qureshi shared a picture of him wearing a mask and said that he was not taking the pandemic seriously before but now is.

“I see a lot of people not taking it seriously and I can relate because I wasn’t either. But with over 150 people sick in Pakistan alone – I am realising how serious this pandemic is!” reads his post.

He said everyone should avoid shaking hands, wash your hands frequently, wear masks if you go out, avoid groups and crowds (social distancing) and try boosting your immune systems by eating healthy.

However, experts have said you do not need to wear a mask if you do not have a cough.

Pakistan has reported 237 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday evening.

