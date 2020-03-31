Tuesday, March 31, 2020  | 6 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Abduallah Qureshi drops new single Tere Saath

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
Abduallah Qureshi drops new single Tere Saath

Photo: Courtesy Walnut Communications

Singer-songwriter Abdullah Qureshi just dropped a new single ‘Tere Saath’, a collaboration with LA-based music producer Eahab Akhtar.

Qureshi and Akhtar made the announcement on Instagram, a day before the song’s official release.

The song has been composed and produced by Akhtar while Qureshi lent his powerful vocals to the track.

Discussing the single, Qureshi said that he had been working on a few songs since the lockdown started when he got a call from Akhtar. “He told me to check out this new track he had made. I just had to say yes for the collab right away because Eahab is great at what he does,” he said. “It’s was a two-day project, and I loved working on it. I hope you guys enjoy it as much”

‘Tere Saath’ follows the release of Qureshi’s critically acclaimed single ‘Baat Adhuri’ and marks his second project for this year.

Qureshi initially gained popularity when he started playing for underground rock and metal bands in Islamabad, and eventually started his own YouTube channel. The star hasn’t looked back since and has been giving the audience back to back hits, which include ‘Kali Santro,’ ‘Laapata,’ ‘Awaz Do,’ ‘Daastan,’ and more.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Abduallah Qureshi lockdown Tere Saath
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
When I get hurt you feel it, daughter tells Syra
When I get hurt you feel it, daughter tells Syra
Twitter reacts to Maria B, turns her into a meme
Twitter reacts to Maria B, turns her into a meme
Hira and Mani have started feeling cabin fever
Hira and Mani have started feeling cabin fever
Salman Khan's nephew Abdullah passes away at 38
Salman Khan’s nephew Abdullah passes away at 38
New hair, who this? Malala gives herself a new look
New hair, who this? Malala gives herself a new look
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.