Abduallah Qureshi drops new single Tere Saath

Singer-songwriter Abdullah Qureshi just dropped a new single ‘Tere Saath’, a collaboration with LA-based music producer Eahab Akhtar.

Qureshi and Akhtar made the announcement on Instagram, a day before the song’s official release.

The song has been composed and produced by Akhtar while Qureshi lent his powerful vocals to the track.

Discussing the single, Qureshi said that he had been working on a few songs since the lockdown started when he got a call from Akhtar. “He told me to check out this new track he had made. I just had to say yes for the collab right away because Eahab is great at what he does,” he said. “It’s was a two-day project, and I loved working on it. I hope you guys enjoy it as much”

‘Tere Saath’ follows the release of Qureshi’s critically acclaimed single ‘Baat Adhuri’ and marks his second project for this year.

Qureshi initially gained popularity when he started playing for underground rock and metal bands in Islamabad, and eventually started his own YouTube channel. The star hasn’t looked back since and has been giving the audience back to back hits, which include ‘Kali Santro,’ ‘Laapata,’ ‘Awaz Do,’ ‘Daastan,’ and more.