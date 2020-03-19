Aamina Sheikh makes Urdu storytelling fun with her daughter

Actor Aamina Sheikh has been working on interesting project which focuses on home learning and fun Urdu content for children.

In an Instagram post, the Jackson Heights star said: “Urdu storytime for kids! Sharing here what we do with the intent to contribute towards home learning and to provide progressive & fun Urdu content to our children.”

The actor and her daughter Meissa have read Abid ki Tauba and Meri Rangeen Duniya together. The MeissaMama storytelling videos are now up on YouTube.