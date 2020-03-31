Tuesday, March 31, 2020  | 6 Shaaban, 1441
Renowned playwright Abdul Qadir Junejo passes away

Posted: Mar 31, 2020
Posted: Mar 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Renowned Pakistani writer, columnist and novelist, Abdul Qadir Junejo, passed away in Jamshoro on Monday evening. He was 75.

The funeral prayer will be offered in his ancestral village Jinhan Junejo near Mithi in district Tharparkar on Tuesday (today).

Journalist and author of A Case of Exploding Mangoes, Mohammad Hanif, told SAMAA Digital that he had interviewed Juneje about 30 years ago regarding his play, Sirriyan, which was quite popular at the time and was stopped abruptly after a few episodes were aired on TV.

Hanif shared that at that time, plays could be written on all classes. He said that in this drama, Junejo had rich bureaucrats and the poor as well.

Junejo wrote six drama serials in Sindhi =​and 13 in Urdu, all of which were aired on Pakistan Television. Few of his famous plays include Paranda and Dhul.

The government of Pakistan awarded him the Pride of Performance in 2008 and the Sindh government gave him another award eight years later. He also received several awards for his writing and work from local organisations.

Junejo started working as primary school teacher in 1962 and became secondary school teacher in 1972. He was then appointed as a director at the Institute of Sindhology, Jamshoro. He was also chairman of the Sindhi Language Authority from 2005 to 2008.

