Shehzad Roy wants people to stop hugging

After Mehwish Hayat, Ayesha Omar, Shagufta Eijaz, Maya Ali, Mansha Pasha and many other Pakistani celebrities, Shehzad Roy wants people to take the coronavirus precautions seriously.

Taking to his Instagram account, Roy shared a personal experience in a hilarious manner. While several people are not bothered about maintaining distance or refraining from greeting friends with a hug, Roy wants all to stay away.

Taking all the safety precautions himself against coronavirus, he shared a picture from the Karachi airport wearing a mask.