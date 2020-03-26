Anyone’s mistake can endanger others: Reema Khan on coronavirus precautions

Awareness is important for coronavirus. Anyone’s mistake and carelessness can put everyone in danger.

This is what former Pakistani actor Reema Khan had to say about the virus on SAMAA TV’s programme Nadeem Malik Live.

She and her husband Dr Tariq shared home remedies to cure the common flu, a sore throat and cough.

Reema remarked that we must act responsibly and take precautions seriously to make things easier for ourselves and others.

Tell your loved ones, friends and neighbours to take precautions, she said, saying that countries that did are now getting rid of the virus.

Reema shared she still uses home remedies by her nani. “I have always used my grandmother’s totkay but everyone should always use things that do not have side-effects,” said Khan.

She spoke about self-medication and said people usually take flu or cough medicine after an online search, but this shouldn’t be the case. “Please don’t be your own doctor,” she said.

Reema shared her fitness routine and advised people to have one or two glasses of lukewarm water after waking up. She also said using turmeric and honey is important.

The former actor said one should avoid cool items and cold drinks in the current situation as it weakens your immune system. “The use of vitamin C is essential,” Reema said.

She said that all these precautions should be taken daily as they are not only for coronavirus, but can save you from many other diseases.

Dr Tariq, who is a cardiologist, said one should avoid attending private gatherings. “Any person infected with the virus could be a danger to everyone,” said Dr Tariq.

He said a person normally touches their mouth or eyes 90 to 100 times a day unintentionally. “It is very likely that you can get infected after getting the virus on your hands,” he said, explaining that the virus can last about four hours on steel or plastic utensils.

He said there is no cure for the virus currently, but the best thing to do is take precautions and not create more panic.