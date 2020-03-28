Saturday, March 28, 2020  | 3 Shaaban, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Osman Khalid jokes about Zubaida Apa and Twitter isn’t happy

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Posted: Mar 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Osman Khalid Butt has always been active on social media. During this lockdown, he is keeping his fans and followers entertained with content.

Butt wondered what Zubaida Apa’s advice would be to fight off the coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, Butt wrote, “Find myself wondering what Zubaida aapa’s totka for Corona would have been.”

As soon as he posted this tweet, many people criticised him for making fun of late Zubaida Apa. Many people bashed Butt for being insensitive and disrespecting Apa.

On the work front, Butt last appeared on screen in the ISPR funded drama serial Ehd e Wafa.

Tell us what you think:


 

 
 
 
 
 
 
