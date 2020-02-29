Zara Noor gets Osman Khalid Butt’s praise at ‘gun point’

As the much-loved Ehd e Wafa nears completion, one of the lead actors, Zara Noor Abbas managed to get some praise out of co-star Osman Khalid Butt.

Taking to her Instagram account, Abbas shared a video with fans in which she forced co-actor Butt to give some feedback about their onscreen chemistry in the drama. She captioned the post with the disclaimer that everything he was saying was true.

“I enjoyed a lot working with Zara,” said Butt. He remarked that from their first scene together on screen he knew that their chemistry is amazing. “It will be one for the ages,” concluded Butt.

Recently, the much-anticipated series finale trailer was released on the ‘Surprise Day’ celebrations.

The trailer showed a glimpse of Humayun Saeed as an army officer interrogating Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

The two-minute teaser doesn’t give away much but introduces two new characters in the drama, Major Humayun and Wing Commander Abhinandan. It is likely that the episode will explore the retaliatory attack by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) after India’s Balakot airstrike.

The serial has been written by Mustafa Afridi of Sang-e-Mar Mar and Aangan fame. According to a press release, the grand finale of Ehd-e-Wafa will be screened in selected cinemas nationwide from March 14 and will be aired on television on March 15.

The TV show has been produced by Momina Duraid in collaboration with the ISPR. It first aired on HUM TV on September 22.