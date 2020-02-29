Saturday, February 29, 2020  | 4 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Zara Noor gets Osman Khalid Butt’s praise at ‘gun point’

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Zara Noor gets Osman Khalid Butt’s praise at ‘gun point’

Photo: SAMAA Digital

As the much-loved Ehd e Wafa nears completion, one of the lead actors, Zara Noor Abbas managed to get some praise out of co-star Osman Khalid Butt.

Taking to her Instagram account, Abbas shared a video with fans in which she forced co-actor Butt to give some feedback about their onscreen chemistry in the drama. She captioned the post with the disclaimer that everything he was saying was true.

“I enjoyed a lot working with Zara,” said Butt. He remarked that from their first scene together on screen he knew that their chemistry is amazing. “It will be one for the ages,” concluded Butt.

View this post on Instagram

Yeh Sachi tareef hai. 🔫 @aclockworkobi

A post shared by Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui (@zaranoorabbas.official) on Feb 28, 2020 at 1:59am PST

Recently, the much-anticipated series finale trailer was released on the ‘Surprise Day’ celebrations.

The trailer showed a glimpse of Humayun Saeed as an army officer interrogating Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

The two-minute teaser doesn’t give away much but introduces two new characters in the drama, Major Humayun and Wing Commander Abhinandan. It is likely that the episode will explore the retaliatory attack by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) after India’s Balakot airstrike.

The serial has been written by Mustafa Afridi of Sang-e-Mar Mar and Aangan fame. According to a press release, the grand finale of Ehd-e-Wafa will be screened in selected cinemas nationwide from March 14 and will be aired on television on March 15.

The TV show has been produced by Momina Duraid in collaboration with the ISPR. It first aired on HUM TV on September 22.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ehd-e-Wafa Osama Khalid Butt Zara Noor Abbas
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan stands up for Pakistani student
Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan stands up for Pakistani student
Pashto singer Mahjabeen Qazalbash dies at 62
Pashto singer Mahjabeen Qazalbash dies at 62
Ayeza Khan sets the record straight
Ayeza Khan sets the record straight
Stop asking Mansha Pasha for photos of her feet
Stop asking Mansha Pasha for photos of her feet
Hira Mani rings in 30th birthday with family
Hira Mani rings in 30th birthday with family
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.