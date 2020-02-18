Tuesday, February 18, 2020  | 23 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Zara Noor Abbas signs Fahim Burney’s upcoming movie

Photo: FILE

Actor Zara Noor Abbas has signed her next movie. It’ll be a sports-based flick by producer and director Fahim Burney.

Burney told Samaa Digital that Abbas would have the lead role in the movie.

The plot of the movie has a message and Abbas would be seen playing a unique role in it, according to the producer.

“This is a role that depicts a modern-day girl,” he said.

Asked about the rest of the cast, Burney said it would be finalised in the next few days.

He said he intends to release the movie by the end of this year. “However, it also depends upon the circumstances at the time.”

Abbas previously featured in Parey Hut Love and Chhalawa.

She said she was fully aware of Burney’s capabilities. “I know if he would produce a film, then it would be a family entertainment,” the actor said.

