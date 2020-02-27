Yasir calls Sonya Hussyn one of the country’s finest actors

Actor Yasir Hussain took to social media to call Azaadi star Sonya Hussyn one of the finest actors in the country.

In an Instagram post, the Baandi actor said that he could evaluate her calibre “by how long you put up with being my friend.”

Hussain came out to defend Hussyn after Meray Paas Tum Ho playwright Khalil Ur Rehman said that he would not have hired her to play the lead in his drama serial because “she was not at that level yet”.

He also said that Hussyn’s claims of getting an offer to star as the lead were false.