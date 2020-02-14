Friday, February 14, 2020  | 19 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz paint town red on Valentine’s Day

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz paint town red on Valentine’s Day

Inseparable newlyweds Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain painted the town red on Valentine’s Day. Hussain showered love and greetings on his wife.

The Baandi actor took to Instagram and shared an adorable PDA-filled photo with Aziz. He wrote with a love emoji, “Mohabbat ka koi aik din toh hota nahi is liye @iiqraaziz aap ko Mohabbat bhari zindagi mubarak ho (There is no single day for love, therefore, I wish you a love and affection filled entire life Iqra Aziz).

Hussain also gifted Aziz a new phone. She took to Instagram and shared a slow-motion video made with her new gadget.

Earlier, Aziz took to social media to share a bit of marital bliss. Sharing candid shots from her wedding day on Instagram, the Suno Chanda star wrote a heart-warming post about Hussain.

She said that she was lucky to be with her husband and always wanted to be with him.

The celebrity couple tied the knot on December 28, 2019.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Iqra Aziz Yasir Hussain
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Feroze Khan deletes his Instagram account, embarks on spiritual journey
Feroze Khan deletes his Instagram account, embarks on spiritual journey
Pakistani celebrities slam PISA 2020 for mismanagement
Pakistani celebrities slam PISA 2020 for mismanagement
Asim Azhar throws Hania Aamir a Stranger Things themed birthday...
Asim Azhar throws Hania Aamir a Stranger Things themed birthday bash
In pictures: Minal Khan explores the pyramids of Egypt
In pictures: Minal Khan explores the pyramids of Egypt
Tennis star Sania Mirza shares weight loss journey
Tennis star Sania Mirza shares weight loss journey
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.