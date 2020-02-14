Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz paint town red on Valentine’s Day

Inseparable newlyweds Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain painted the town red on Valentine’s Day. Hussain showered love and greetings on his wife.

The Baandi actor took to Instagram and shared an adorable PDA-filled photo with Aziz. He wrote with a love emoji, “Mohabbat ka koi aik din toh hota nahi is liye @iiqraaziz aap ko Mohabbat bhari zindagi mubarak ho (There is no single day for love, therefore, I wish you a love and affection filled entire life Iqra Aziz).

Hussain also gifted Aziz a new phone. She took to Instagram and shared a slow-motion video made with her new gadget.

Earlier, Aziz took to social media to share a bit of marital bliss. Sharing candid shots from her wedding day on Instagram, the Suno Chanda star wrote a heart-warming post about Hussain.

She said that she was lucky to be with her husband and always wanted to be with him.

The celebrity couple tied the knot on December 28, 2019.

