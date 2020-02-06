What to watch next, asks Mahira Khan

After binge watching Succession, Anne with an E, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and Euphoria, actor Mahira Khan asked her fans and followers for suggestions on what to watch next.

The Humsafar actor tweeted: “Any new good shows? Should I start Fleabag? Finished Succession, Annewithane, Mrs Maisel and Euphoria (all of which are a must watch)!”

Responding to her tweet, HBO UK’s official account said: “The TASTE.”