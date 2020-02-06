Thursday, February 6, 2020  | 11 Jamadilakhir, 1441
What to watch next, asks Mahira Khan

Posted: Feb 6, 2020
Posted: Feb 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
Photo: Instagram/@mahirahkhan

After binge watching Succession, Anne with an E, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and Euphoria, actor Mahira Khan asked her fans and followers for suggestions on what to watch next.

The Humsafar actor tweeted: “Any new good shows? Should I start Fleabag? Finished Succession, Annewithane, Mrs Maisel and Euphoria (all of which are a must watch)!”

Responding to her tweet, HBO UK’s official account said: “The TASTE.”

Tell us what you think:

