UN Secretary-General thanks Mahira Khan for her support

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo: Twitter/@antonioguterres

The UN’s secretary-general, António Guterres, thanked actor Mahira Khan and all Pakistanis for their support on Monday night.

In a tweet, Guterres said: “As we mark 40 years of Pakistan’s solidarity with Afghan refugees, it was a pleasure to meet @Refugees Goodwill Ambassador @TheMahiraKhan I thank her and all Pakistanis for their extraordinary support.”

Khan retweeted Guterres and said: “It was a pleasure meeting you as well. Looking forward to a lot more work alongside my fellow Pakistanis and @Refugees @antonioguterres.

Khan became a National Goodwill Ambassador for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency last November.

Prior to the appointment, she visited with Afghan refugees in Peshawar in 2018 as part of a high-profile UN delegation. She has also spoken up for the needs of more than 1.4 million registered Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

