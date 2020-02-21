Friday, February 21, 2020  | 26 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Trump scoffs at Parasite’s Oscar win

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Trump scoffs at Parasite’s Oscar win

Photo: AFP

President Donald Trump on Thursday scorned the best picture Oscar for South Korean film Parasite, asking how a foreign movie could get the honour.

“How bad was the Academy Awards this year?” Trump asked the crowd at a packed reelection campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

“We got enough problems with South Korea, with trade. On top of it, they give them the best movie of the year?” Trump asked in disbelief.

“Parasite,” a dark comedy exploring class divides, made history by becoming the first non-English-language film to win Hollywood’s biggest annual prize.

Saying “was it good? I don’t know,” Trump seemed to indicate he had not watched the film.

Neon, the US distributor for “Parasite,” answered the president on Twitter, saying his opposition to the subtitled film was “Understandable, he can’t read.”

Trump, whose presidency has been built on a nationalist “America first” slogan, said it was time to bring back classics from Hollywood’s golden age.

“Let’s get ‘Gone With the Wind.’ Can we get ‘Gone With the Wind’ back please? ‘Sunset Boulevard?'” he said.

Trump also took a crack at Best Supporting Actor winner Brad Pitt, calling him “a little wiseguy.” Pitt used his award acceptance speech to support the impeachment of Trump.

FaceBook WhatsApp
donlad trump parasite
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Actor, Film Star, Death Anniversary, Pakistani Cinema, Pakistani actor
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Islamabad’s Solis festival crashes and burns with stage collapse, overcrowding
Islamabad’s Solis festival crashes and burns with stage collapse, overcrowding
Man files petition against Ehd-e-Wafa, asks court to halt episodes
Man files petition against Ehd-e-Wafa, asks court to halt episodes
Magic is in the air in this Imran Khan poster
Magic is in the air in this Imran Khan poster
Maya Ali cannot stop dancing at her brother's wedding
Maya Ali cannot stop dancing at her brother’s wedding
Islamabad Solis festival in trouble as FIR being registered
Islamabad Solis festival in trouble as FIR being registered
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.