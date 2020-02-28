Friday, February 28, 2020  | 3 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Tokyo Disney parks closing for two weeks over coronavirus fears

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Tokyo Disney parks closing for two weeks over coronavirus fears

Photo: AFP

The operator of Tokyo’s two Disney resorts, Disneyland and DisneySea, said Friday the parks would be closed for around two weeks on fears over the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

“Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea have decided to proceed with an extraordinary closure from Saturday, February 29, 2020, through Sunday, March 15” after the government urged measures to limit the spread of the virus, the operator said in a statement.

The operator Oriental Land said it currently hoped to resume operations from March 16.

“Currently, we plan to reopen on March 16. But we’ll decide when to open by looking at the situation and developments. We’ll also consult (official) agencies concerned,” a spokesman told AFP.

More than 30 million visitors flood into the two parks per year, and they are among the most popular destinations for tourists coming to Tokyo.

The move comes as the Japanese government steps up measures to tackle the outbreak of the virus, which has been linked to at least four deaths in the country and nearly 200 infections.

On Thursday night, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe urged schools across the country to close for around a month, though nurseries and after-school clubs are exempt.

And the government has urged people to work from home and commute during off-peak hours, as well as avoid large gatherings.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Disney
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Shilpa Shetty, husband Raj Kundra welcome a baby girl
Shilpa Shetty, husband Raj Kundra welcome a baby girl
PSL host Ahmed Godil says the jokes aren't funny anymore
PSL host Ahmed Godil says the jokes aren’t funny anymore
Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan stands up for Pakistani student
Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan stands up for Pakistani student
Stop asking Mansha Pasha for photos of her feet
Stop asking Mansha Pasha for photos of her feet
Iman Ali shares throwback photo on first anniversary
Iman Ali shares throwback photo on first anniversary
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.