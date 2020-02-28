TikTok is cancer, says Feroze Khan

Tich Button star Feroze Khan is convinced that popular social media app TikTok is societal cancer.

The actor went on to Twitter to call the app ‘cancer’ in the wake of two controversial videos posted on it.

In one, a girl is filmed dancing at Quaid-e-Azam’s Mausoleum in Karachi. Her video had started a massive debate online and according to some reports, some people have been arrested in connection with the video.

Tik tok is cancer. I repeat, cancer ! pic.twitter.com/5hx1EQqgb6 — Feroze Khan (@ferozekhaan) February 26, 2020

In the other video, a girl is lying in what appears to be a graveyard. She claims to be “taking a sunbath” on what appears to be a grave.

Earlier this month, Khan deleted his Instagram account and embarked on a spiritual journey.

The Khaani actor’s wife Alizey took to Instagram and shared a PDA-filled photo with Khan and wished for his spiritual journey. However, Khan has been very active on his Twitter account lately as he keeps updating his fans about his journey.

The actor also met renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel earlier.