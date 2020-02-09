Sunday, February 9, 2020  | 14 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Tich Button teaser imagines Pakistani actors in a Bollywood setting

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Tich Button teaser imagines Pakistani actors in a Bollywood setting

Photo: Tich Button

The teaser of Tich Button was released Saturday night and we can’t help but compare it to all the Bollywood movies we have seen recently.

The teaser will remind you of movies such as Gunday, Namaste London, Singh is Bliing, Boss and countless others.

The scene where the two main characters, played by Farhan Saeed and Feroze Khan, are running together seems all too familiar.

This is because it is exactly like the scene where Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor run together after pulling a coal heist before the start of the song ‘Jashn-e-Ishqa’ in Gunday.

The movie, which has been produced by Urwa Hocane and Muhammad Jerjees Seha, stars Farhan Saeed, Feroze Khan, Iman Ali and Sonya Hussyn in lead roles.

The film has been shot in Nankana Sahib, Lahore, and Turkey.

You can watch the trailer below:

The Qasim Ali Mureed directorial will release on Eidul Fitr.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Farhan Saeed Tich Button Urwa Hocane
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Tich Button, Farhan Saeed, Feroze Khan, Urwa Hocane
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Humayun Saeed gives shout-out to Danyal Zafar
Humayun Saeed gives shout-out to Danyal Zafar
Makeup artist Natasha shares her baby's first photos
Makeup artist Natasha shares her baby’s first photos
London luxury brand sends legal notice to Pakistani event organiser
London luxury brand sends legal notice to Pakistani event organiser
In pictures: Pakistani celebrities jet off to Dubai for PISA
In pictures: Pakistani celebrities jet off to Dubai for PISA
Rachel Viccaji ties the knot
Rachel Viccaji ties the knot
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.