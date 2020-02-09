Tich Button teaser imagines Pakistani actors in a Bollywood setting

The teaser of Tich Button was released Saturday night and we can’t help but compare it to all the Bollywood movies we have seen recently.

The teaser will remind you of movies such as Gunday, Namaste London, Singh is Bliing, Boss and countless others.

The scene where the two main characters, played by Farhan Saeed and Feroze Khan, are running together seems all too familiar.

This is because it is exactly like the scene where Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor run together after pulling a coal heist before the start of the song ‘Jashn-e-Ishqa’ in Gunday.

The movie, which has been produced by Urwa Hocane and Muhammad Jerjees Seha, stars Farhan Saeed, Feroze Khan, Iman Ali and Sonya Hussyn in lead roles.

The film has been shot in Nankana Sahib, Lahore, and Turkey.

You can watch the trailer below:

The Qasim Ali Mureed directorial will release on Eidul Fitr.