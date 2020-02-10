Monday, February 10, 2020  | 15 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Think about eco not ego this weekend at Lahooti

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Think about eco not ego this weekend at Lahooti

Photo: Lahooti Melo

If you’re up for a road trip this weekend, head to Mehran University, Jamshoro, for the Lahooti Melo (Feb 14-16).

This year, the festival is all about the environment and music. The entry is free but you do need student cards or your CNIC to get in. People are encouraged to bring their own eco-friendly bags, cutlery and reusable water bottles. You can also book a camp with Find My Adventure (Rs2,999 per day for a group of three).

#EconotEgo
Talking to SAMAA Digital, orgraniser Saif Samejo said that he wanted to create awareness about climate change through the festival. “I want people, who attend Lahooti Melo, to see the art, hear the music and the conversations to create an awareness and sensitivity about the climate.”
Last year’s festival, the musician said, was an ode to the liberated woman. “We had a lot of sessions and discussed a lot of policies. We spoke about what is happening…what is real. This year, we have very diverse sessions on climate change and sustainable living.”

The idea behind Lahooti Melo started from a rooftop, said Samejo, the lead singer of Sketches. “We used to call it Lahooti Sessions. We gave space to artists who weren’t mainstream and helped them record. Slowly, we felt that this was growing bigger and bigger and decided to have a festival,” he added.

The one session people should attend this weekend, he added, is a talk on why the environment is everyone’s business. “You know how people say ‘none of my business’, at the session we will talk about how climate change has an impact on all of us. You, me, the government and corporations etc. and we have to see what our role is,” he said.

Here’s what to look out for: Performances by Farid Ayaz and Abu Muhammad Qawwal, Kaif Ghaznavi, SomeWhatSuper, Fahim Allan Fakir, Sanam Marvi, Suahee Abro and many others.

Babar Sheikh will be moderating a session where artists take on climate change, Dr Hassan Abbas will share his knowledge on hydrology and water resources while the Khanabadosh Baithak duo will talk about the tourism potential in Pakistan.

FaceBook WhatsApp
climate change environment lahooti melo
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Humayun Saeed gives shout-out to Danyal Zafar
Humayun Saeed gives shout-out to Danyal Zafar
Makeup artist Natasha shares her baby's first photos
Makeup artist Natasha shares her baby’s first photos
Pakistani celebrities slam PISA 2020 for mismanagement
Pakistani celebrities slam PISA 2020 for mismanagement
London luxury brand sends legal notice to Pakistani event organiser
London luxury brand sends legal notice to Pakistani event organiser
In pictures: Pakistani celebrities jet off to Dubai for PISA
In pictures: Pakistani celebrities jet off to Dubai for PISA
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.