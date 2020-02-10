Think about eco not ego this weekend at Lahooti

If you’re up for a road trip this weekend, head to Mehran University, Jamshoro, for the Lahooti Melo (Feb 14-16).

This year, the festival is all about the environment and music. The entry is free but you do need student cards or your CNIC to get in. People are encouraged to bring their own eco-friendly bags, cutlery and reusable water bottles. You can also book a camp with Find My Adventure (Rs2,999 per day for a group of three).

#EconotEgo

Talking to SAMAA Digital, orgraniser Saif Samejo said that he wanted to create awareness about climate change through the festival. “I want people, who attend Lahooti Melo, to see the art, hear the music and the conversations to create an awareness and sensitivity about the climate.”

Last year’s festival, the musician said, was an ode to the liberated woman. “We had a lot of sessions and discussed a lot of policies. We spoke about what is happening…what is real. This year, we have very diverse sessions on climate change and sustainable living.”

The idea behind Lahooti Melo started from a rooftop, said Samejo, the lead singer of Sketches. “We used to call it Lahooti Sessions. We gave space to artists who weren’t mainstream and helped them record. Slowly, we felt that this was growing bigger and bigger and decided to have a festival,” he added.

The one session people should attend this weekend, he added, is a talk on why the environment is everyone’s business. “You know how people say ‘none of my business’, at the session we will talk about how climate change has an impact on all of us. You, me, the government and corporations etc. and we have to see what our role is,” he said.

Join us at the inauguration ceremony of Lahooti Melo 2020 on February 14, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Mehran University Jamshoro. (The agenda is subject to change)#LahootiMelo #LM2020 #Agendaisout #day1 #LahootiMelo2020 #EcoNotEgo pic.twitter.com/bAl3uvil07 — Lahooti Melo (@LahootiMelo) February 8, 2020

Here’s what to look out for: Performances by Farid Ayaz and Abu Muhammad Qawwal, Kaif Ghaznavi, SomeWhatSuper, Fahim Allan Fakir, Sanam Marvi, Suahee Abro and many others.

Babar Sheikh will be moderating a session where artists take on climate change, Dr Hassan Abbas will share his knowledge on hydrology and water resources while the Khanabadosh Baithak duo will talk about the tourism potential in Pakistan.