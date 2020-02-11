The Legends of Maula Jatt likely to make a comeback

The producer of the original Maula Jatt (1979), Sarwar Bhatti, says he has reconciled with producer and director of The Legend of Maula Jatt but hasn’t withdrawn any court case yet.

Back in 2017 when Ammara Hikmat and Bilal Lashari released the trailer for their film, The Legend of Maula Jatt, Bhatti claimed a copyright violation.

Talking to SAMAA Digital the producer said that Lashari and Hikmat should withdraw their cases first and then he would take his case back.

For over two years, Lashari and Hikmat have been embroiled in a legal battle with Bhatti.

According to Bhatti, his production house Bahoo Films owns the rights to the Maula Jatt story and as a result of this, the release of Lashari film was blocked.

The team behind The Legend of Maula Jatt subsequently filed cases against Bhatti.

Discussing the case, Bhatti said that he had approached the Intellectual Property Organisation of Pakistan (IPO-Pakistan) tribunal in which the court had issued a stay order. He is likely to appear before the court on February 15.

He claimed that the court had ruled in his favour earlier in the trademark case. Now, he said, both parties had reached a settlement.

“They are like my own children and I forgive them,” he said, adding that his daughter had stepped in to resolve the issue and he couldn’t say no to her.

The producer claimed that he was in talks with Lashari and Hikmat. He said that they were discussing how to proceed with their legal team and would be in touch about withdrawing their cases.

He explained that he wanted to do this for the revival of Pakistani cinema and to give a boost to the film industry.

Earlier, actor Gohar Rashid told SAMAA Digital that shooting for the film was almost complete and The Legend of Maula Jatt will be released by the end of this year.

The film’s producer, Ammara Hikmat, and director Bilal Lashari have yet to make an official announcement regarding the film’s release.

The upcoming film features Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malick and Gohar Rasheed in pivotal roles. The cast also includes Faris Shafi, Shafqat Cheema and Nayyer Ejaz, among others; the film is said to be Pakistan’s most expensive production to date.