Saturday, February 22, 2020  | 27 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

The Legend of Maula Jatt to release this Eid

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Feb 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: Screengrab

Pakistani film The Legend of Maula Jatt will finally be releasing on Eidul Fitr, producer Ammara Hikmat confirmed in an Instagram post Saturday evening.

The film is said to be Pakistan’s most expensive production to date.

Actor Fawad Khan, who plays Maula Jatt, posted a picture of him in character from the first day of shooting.

Just two days ago, Hikmat had hinted that the film’s release date is not too far.

In an Instagram post, she said: “Long before the shoot started, this was the first day we took @realhamzaaliabbasi and @mirzagoharrasheed to their riding lessons at the break of dawn. What a fun day it was!! P.S The release date is not too far and the official release date announcement is in few days inshallah. Any guesses?”

Directed by Bilal Lashari, the film faced some hiccups when the original Maula Jatt producer filed a copyright case against the reboot.

For over two years, Lashari and Hikmat were embroiled in a legal battle with Sarwar Bhatti. Last week, the matter was resolved and Bhatti gave them his blessing.

The upcoming film stars Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malick and Gohar Rasheed in pivotal roles. The cast also includes Faris Shafi, Shafqat Cheema and Nayyer Ejaz, among others.

