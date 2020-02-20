Thursday, February 20, 2020  | 25 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

The Legend of Maula Jatt to release soon, hints producer

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
The Legend of Maula Jatt to release soon, hints producer

Photo: Screengrab

The producer of The Legend of Maula Jatt, Ammara Hikmat, has hinted that the film’s release date is not too far.

In an Instagram post, she said: “Long before the shoot started, this was the first day we took @realhamzaaliabbasi and @mirzagoharrasheed to their riding lessons at the break of dawn. What a fun day it was!! P.S The release date is not too far and the official release date announcement is in few days inshallah. Any guesses?”

Directed by Bilal Lashari, the film faced some hiccups when the original Maula Jatt producer filed a copyright case against the reboot.

For over two years, Lashari and Hikmat were embroiled in a legal battle with Sarwar Bhatti. Last week, the matter was resolved and Bhatti gave them his blessing.

The upcoming film stars Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malick and Gohar Rasheed in pivotal roles. The cast also includes Faris Shafi, Shafqat Cheema and Nayyer Ejaz, among others. The film is said to be Pakistan’s most expensive production to date.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Fawad Khan The Legends of Maula Jatt
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Actor, Film Star, Death Anniversary, Pakistani Cinema, Pakistani actor
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Islamabad’s Solis festival crashes and burns with stage collapse, overcrowding
Islamabad’s Solis festival crashes and burns with stage collapse, overcrowding
Man files petition against Ehd-e-Wafa, asks court to halt episodes
Man files petition against Ehd-e-Wafa, asks court to halt episodes
Magic is in the air in this Imran Khan poster
Magic is in the air in this Imran Khan poster
Maya Ali cannot stop dancing at her brother's wedding
Maya Ali cannot stop dancing at her brother’s wedding
Islamabad Solis festival in trouble as FIR being registered
Islamabad Solis festival in trouble as FIR being registered
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.