The Legend of Maula Jatt to release soon, hints producer

The producer of The Legend of Maula Jatt, Ammara Hikmat, has hinted that the film’s release date is not too far.

In an Instagram post, she said: “Long before the shoot started, this was the first day we took @realhamzaaliabbasi and @mirzagoharrasheed to their riding lessons at the break of dawn. What a fun day it was!! P.S The release date is not too far and the official release date announcement is in few days inshallah. Any guesses?”

Directed by Bilal Lashari, the film faced some hiccups when the original Maula Jatt producer filed a copyright case against the reboot.

For over two years, Lashari and Hikmat were embroiled in a legal battle with Sarwar Bhatti. Last week, the matter was resolved and Bhatti gave them his blessing.

The upcoming film stars Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malick and Gohar Rasheed in pivotal roles. The cast also includes Faris Shafi, Shafqat Cheema and Nayyer Ejaz, among others. The film is said to be Pakistan’s most expensive production to date.