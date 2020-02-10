Tennis star Sania Mirza shares weight loss journey

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza took to social media to share her recent weight loss.
Sharing a before and after photo on her Instagram account, Mirza said: “89 kilos vs 63 we all have goals…everyday goals and long term goals…take pride in each one of those…”
89 kilos vs 63 🙃 we all have goals.. everyday goals and long term goals .. take pride in each one of those .. it took me 4 months to achieve this goal of mine, to get back to being healthy and fit after having a baby .. feels like such a long way.to come back and regain fitness and being able to compete at the highest level again .. Follow your dreams.No matter how many ppl tell you , you can’t 😉 cause God knows how many of those we have around us 🙄😅If I can then anyone can 🙏🏽 #believe #mummahustles
She said that it took her four months to get back into shape after she gave birth.
Mirza is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. After a two-year hiatus, the tennis player made a comeback at the Hobart International Tennis Tournament last month.