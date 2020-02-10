Tennis star Sania Mirza shares weight loss journey

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza took to social media to share her recent weight loss.

Sharing a before and after photo on her Instagram account, Mirza said: “89 kilos vs 63 we all have goals…everyday goals and long term goals…take pride in each one of those…”

She said that it took her four months to get back into shape after she gave birth.

Mirza is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. After a two-year hiatus, the tennis player made a comeback at the Hobart International Tennis Tournament last month.