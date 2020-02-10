Monday, February 10, 2020  | 15 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Tennis star Sania Mirza shares weight loss journey

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Tennis star Sania Mirza shares weight loss journey

Photo: Sania Mirza/ Instagram

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza took to social media to share her recent weight loss.

Sharing a before and after photo on her Instagram account, Mirza said: “89 kilos vs 63 we all have goals…everyday goals and long term goals…take pride in each one of those…”

She said that it took her four months to get back into shape after she gave birth.

Mirza is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. After a two-year hiatus, the tennis player made a comeback at the Hobart International Tennis Tournament last month.

FaceBook WhatsApp
sania mirza Tennis
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Humayun Saeed gives shout-out to Danyal Zafar
Humayun Saeed gives shout-out to Danyal Zafar
Makeup artist Natasha shares her baby's first photos
Makeup artist Natasha shares her baby’s first photos
Pakistani celebrities slam PISA 2020 for mismanagement
Pakistani celebrities slam PISA 2020 for mismanagement
London luxury brand sends legal notice to Pakistani event organiser
London luxury brand sends legal notice to Pakistani event organiser
In pictures: Pakistani celebrities jet off to Dubai for PISA
In pictures: Pakistani celebrities jet off to Dubai for PISA
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.