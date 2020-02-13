Teaser released for Shamoon Abbasi’s Dhal Chaal

A teaser for Shamoon Abbasi and Ayesha Omar’s new film Dhal Chaal was shared by the film’s producer on Wednesday.

Dr Imran Ashraf, the producer, shared the trailer on Twitter and said that his film was a response to Bollywood superstars Shahrukh Khan’s Bard of Blood on Netflix.

First Promo of Upcoming Pakistani Film #DhaiChaal released . It’s a straight response of Indian false Narrative #BardofBlood produced by @KingKhan_82 productions . India always mislead world via film industry but Now I am here to show ugly face of #India . @BollyMastiMania #India pic.twitter.com/CF0NWK6Hzm — Dr Irfan Ashraf (@irfanashraf36) February 12, 2020

The film is set to hit the silver screen this year. Dhal Chaal has been directed by Taimoor Sherazi while Faiza Chaudhry is the brains behind the script . Rasheed Naz, Adnan Shah Tipu, Saleem Mairaj and Humayun Ashraf also star in the film.

The one minute and six second teaser shows that the film is about Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadav and his activities in Balochistan. Omar will play a journalist in the film.