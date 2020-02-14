Friday, February 14, 2020  | 19 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
Taher Shah releasing new song First Look on March 14

Posted: Feb 14, 2020
Posted: Feb 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
Taher Shah, ‘Mankind’s Angel’, is set to return to the music scene with First Look.

After teasing his fans in December with a tweet saying ‘coming soon’, Shah revealed the release date of his new music video on Twitter.

Shah shared an image that seems like a top shot from his music video, showing roses arranged in a heart with something in the middle. He captioned the picture #FirstLook.

Selecting the perfect date, Valentine’s Day, the picture said the release date is March 14.

Earlier, Shah took to Twitter to reveal that his song Angel has won an APEX Award, which is a short film and music video festival held in the United States.

In 2016, Shah had received death threats after his cameo went viral, following which he left Karachi.

He made his debut in the film industry in 2006 with Pakistan’s first online film Oye! Kuch Kar Guzar.

