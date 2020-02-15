Stranger Things teaser reveals Hopper is alive in season four

Actor David Harbour dropped a teaser for Stranger Things season four on Instagram on Friday.

Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper in the Netflix series, shared the teaser with a caption: “For the faithful, Happy Valentine’s Day.”

The last season of the show left many unanswered questions but the biggest question was whether Hopper was alive or not. In the last episode, we saw Hopper sacrifice himself in order to close the gate to save Eleven and the gang.

However, the next scene was in a laboratory or scientific base in Russia which led people to wonder if Hopper was alive or not.

The 50-second teaser takes us back to Russia where we see people working on train tracks. This is where catch a glimpse of a clean-shaved Hopper.

Harbour’s co-stars Maya Hawke and Gaten Matarazzo commented on the post.

Matarzzo, who plays Dustin on the show, said: “Saw this on YouTube and thought it was fake. You look badass dude!”

Commenting on Harbour working on the railroad, Hawke said: “Is that even how you build a train track?”