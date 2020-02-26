Wednesday, February 26, 2020  | 2 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
Stop asking Mansha Pasha for photos of her feet

Posted: Feb 26, 2020
Stop asking Mansha Pasha for photos of her feet

Photo: Instagram/@manshapasha

Actor Mansha Pasha took to social media to share strange messages and requests people send her.
On Tuesday, the Laal Kabootar star tweeted: “The strangest (and creepiest) request is when ppl ask you to upload photos of your feet…Seriously….”

Janaan actor Armeena Khan responded immediately and said: “LMAO! Amen sister.”

When a follower suggested that Pasha should “ask them to sweep you off them first” she tagged her beau, activist Jibran Nasir, and said: “Haha too late. Already done by @MJibranNasir.”

RELATED STORIES
 

