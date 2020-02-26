Stop asking Mansha Pasha for photos of her feet

Actor Mansha Pasha took to social media to share strange messages and requests people send her.

On Tuesday, the Laal Kabootar star tweeted: “The strangest (and creepiest) request is when ppl ask you to upload photos of your feet…Seriously….”

The strangest (and creepiest) request is when ppl ask you to upload photos of your feet 🤢

Seriously…. — manshapasha (@manshapasha) February 25, 2020

Janaan actor Armeena Khan responded immediately and said: “LMAO! Amen sister.”

When a follower suggested that Pasha should “ask them to sweep you off them first” she tagged her beau, activist Jibran Nasir, and said: “Haha too late. Already done by @MJibranNasir.”

