Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas are reportedly expecting their first child

A new Jonas baby may be on the way. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are reportedly expecting their first child together.

According to Just Jared, who first reported the news, that the couple is keeping things “hush hush,” but “friends and family are super excited for them.” Jonas and Turner have not publicly commented on the report yet

The couple’s last red carpet appearance was at the 2020 Grammys in Los Angeles on January 26, where the former Game of Thrones actress looked gorgeous in a sequined mini dress.

They married in Las Vegas in May 2019 after the Billboard Music Awards. They officially tied the knot in front of their loved ones during a blowout wedding bash one month later, in France.