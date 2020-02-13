Thursday, February 13, 2020  | 18 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas are reportedly expecting their first child

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas are reportedly expecting their first child

Photo: Joe Jonas\ Instagram

A new Jonas baby may be on the way. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are reportedly expecting their first child together.

According to Just Jared, who first reported the news, that the couple is keeping things “hush hush,” but “friends and family are super excited for them.” Jonas and Turner have not publicly commented on the report yet

The couple’s last red carpet appearance was at the 2020 Grammys in Los Angeles on January 26, where the former Game of Thrones actress looked gorgeous in a sequined mini dress.

They married in Las Vegas in May 2019 after the Billboard Music Awards. They officially tied the knot in front of their loved ones during a blowout wedding bash one month later, in France.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Joe Jonas sophie turner
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, baby, Las Vegas, Billboard Music Awards, France, Game of Thrones
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Feroze Khan deletes his Instagram account, embarks on spiritual journey
Feroze Khan deletes his Instagram account, embarks on spiritual journey
Pakistani celebrities slam PISA 2020 for mismanagement
Pakistani celebrities slam PISA 2020 for mismanagement
In pictures: Pakistani celebrities jet off to Dubai for PISA
In pictures: Pakistani celebrities jet off to Dubai for PISA
Tennis star Sania Mirza shares weight loss journey
Tennis star Sania Mirza shares weight loss journey
Asim Azhar throws Hania Aamir a Stranger Things themed birthday...
Asim Azhar throws Hania Aamir a Stranger Things themed birthday bash
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.