Singer Aima Baig heads for Umrah with family

Pakistani singing sensation Aima Baig is on her way to Mecca for Umrah with her family and she still can’t believe it.

Taking to her Instagram story, Baig shared a picture with her family informing her fans that she has headed off for Umrah.

Photo: Instagram/aima_baig_official

Baig last posted pictures from PISA Awards in Dubai. She donned a glittery gown by Voguish Boutique at the Palazzo Versace.

However, she has been in headlines for her cozy getaways to romantic pictures with Parey Hut Love actor Shahbaz Shigri.

The duo frequently posts pictures together and have been spotted together at events too.

While Baig is a successful singer, Shigri is an actor who last graced the screen in Parey Hut Love. He was earlier married to model Aisha Linnea Akthar. They parted ways in June 2018.