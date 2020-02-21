Friday, February 21, 2020  | 26 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Shilpa Shetty, husband Raj Kundra welcome a baby girl

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty, husband Raj Kundra welcome a baby girl

Photo: Raj Kundra/Instagram

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra have been blessed with a baby girl through surrogacy. The couple was ecstatic after they welcomed their second child on February 15.

The actor announced the news on her Instagram account. She shared a heartwarming picture of her baby girl’s hand holding her finger. The picture was accompanied by an emotional message.

“Our prayers have been answered with a miracle. With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little angel, Shamisha Shetty Kundra,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

||Om Shri Ganeshaya Namah|| Our prayers have been answered with a miracle… With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel, 🧿𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐲 𝐊𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐚🧿 Born: February 15, 2020 Junior SSK in the house😇 ‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have”, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for “someone like God”. You personify this name – our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ~ Please bestow our angel with all your love and blessings🙏🏻❤ ~ Ecstatic parents: Raj and Shilpa Shetty Kundra Overjoyed brother: Viaan-Raj Kundra . . . . . . . . . #SamishaShettyKundra🧿 #gratitude #blessed #MahaShivratri #daughter #family #love

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Feb 20, 2020 at 9:41pm PST

The baby’s name is a combination of two languages: Sanskrit and Russian.

 “‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is ‘to have’, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for ‘someone like God’,” the actor explained. “You personify this name, our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family,” she added.

Her husband, Raj Kunda also announced the news on his Instagram. The euphoric father said that he couldn’t express how happy he was.

The couple got married in 2009 and has a seven-year-old son, Viaan Raj Kundra.

FaceBook WhatsApp
baby girl Shilpa Shetty
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Actor, Film Star, Death Anniversary, Pakistani Cinema, Pakistani actor
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Islamabad’s Solis festival crashes and burns with stage collapse, overcrowding
Islamabad’s Solis festival crashes and burns with stage collapse, overcrowding
Man files petition against Ehd-e-Wafa, asks court to halt episodes
Man files petition against Ehd-e-Wafa, asks court to halt episodes
Magic is in the air in this Imran Khan poster
Magic is in the air in this Imran Khan poster
Maya Ali cannot stop dancing at her brother's wedding
Maya Ali cannot stop dancing at her brother’s wedding
Islamabad Solis festival in trouble as FIR being registered
Islamabad Solis festival in trouble as FIR being registered
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.