Shilpa Shetty, husband Raj Kundra welcome a baby girl

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra have been blessed with a baby girl through surrogacy. The couple was ecstatic after they welcomed their second child on February 15.

The actor announced the news on her Instagram account. She shared a heartwarming picture of her baby girl’s hand holding her finger. The picture was accompanied by an emotional message.

“Our prayers have been answered with a miracle. With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little angel, Shamisha Shetty Kundra,” she wrote.

The baby’s name is a combination of two languages: Sanskrit and Russian.

“‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is ‘to have’, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for ‘someone like God’,” the actor explained. “You personify this name, our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family,” she added.

Her husband, Raj Kunda also announced the news on his Instagram. The euphoric father said that he couldn’t express how happy he was.

The couple got married in 2009 and has a seven-year-old son, Viaan Raj Kundra.