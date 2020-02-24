Monday, February 24, 2020  | 29 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Shatrughan Sinha denies discussing Kashmir with President Arif Alvi

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Shatrughan Sinha denies discussing Kashmir with President Arif Alvi

Photo: Twitter

Bollywood actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha met President Dr Arif Alvi in Lahore but contrary to the president’s statements, Sinha called the meeting completely personal and non-political.

According to a tweet from the official Twitter handle for the president, during the meeting at Governor House, the president expressed his “deep concern over the human rights violations by Indian security forces in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir”.

He highlighted the persecution of Indian minorities, particularly Muslims, which are being discriminated and oppressed under Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Though President Alvi’s office tweeted that the issue of Kashmir was also discussed during the meeting and claimed Sinha endorsed the president’s point of view on the human rights violations, Sinha was quick to deny having any political discussion with the president.

Sinha said on Twitter that he was elated by the invite from President Alvi on the last day of his stay at Lahore. The former parliamentarian and Congress leader was visiting Pakistan to attend the wedding of his family friend Asad Ehsan’s son Ahmed Asad.

He said he was touched by the gesture by the president and he reciprocated it with love, warmth, thanksgiving and an attitude of gratitude. “I had attended the Honourable President’s son’s wedding a few years back in Karachi so I have known the family very well,” Sinha tweeted.

He said that while the meeting lasted for quite some time, it was purely social, personal and purely a courtesy call to give profound regards.

“We discussed so many things on social and cultural issues but no politics was discussed. Nothing political or official about it,” he said.

“My friends, well-wishers and supporters and of course the media should realize that one shouldn’t discuss the politics or policies of countries on foreign soil when one isn’t competent, qualified and authorized by the government,” Sinha said.

Sinha attended the marriage ceremony of Dr Awab Alvi, President Alvi’s son, in Karachi in 2001.

FaceBook WhatsApp
arif alvi Kashmir Shatrughan Sinha
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Man files petition against Ehd-e-Wafa, asks court to halt episodes
Man files petition against Ehd-e-Wafa, asks court to halt episodes
Shilpa Shetty, husband Raj Kundra welcome a baby girl
Shilpa Shetty, husband Raj Kundra welcome a baby girl
Magic is in the air in this Imran Khan poster
Magic is in the air in this Imran Khan poster
PSL host Ahmed Godil says the jokes aren't funny anymore
PSL host Ahmed Godil says the jokes aren’t funny anymore
Islamabad Solis festival in trouble as FIR being registered
Islamabad Solis festival in trouble as FIR being registered
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.