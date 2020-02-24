Shatrughan Sinha denies discussing Kashmir with President Arif Alvi

Bollywood actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha met President Dr Arif Alvi in Lahore but contrary to the president’s statements, Sinha called the meeting completely personal and non-political.

According to a tweet from the official Twitter handle for the president, during the meeting at Governor House, the president expressed his “deep concern over the human rights violations by Indian security forces in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir”.

He highlighted the persecution of Indian minorities, particularly Muslims, which are being discriminated and oppressed under Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Indian politician Shatrughan Sinha met President Dr. Arif Alvi in Lahore today. They discussed the importance of building peace bridges across the border. Mr. @ShatruganSinha endorsed concern of the President about the lockdown of occupied Kashmir for more than 200 days. pic.twitter.com/3eiYsqRu4m — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) February 22, 2020

Though President Alvi’s office tweeted that the issue of Kashmir was also discussed during the meeting and claimed Sinha endorsed the president’s point of view on the human rights violations, Sinha was quick to deny having any political discussion with the president.

Sinha said on Twitter that he was elated by the invite from President Alvi on the last day of his stay at Lahore. The former parliamentarian and Congress leader was visiting Pakistan to attend the wedding of his family friend Asad Ehsan’s son Ahmed Asad.

It was a pleasant surprise that we received an invite from the H.E. the President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi, on the last day of our stay at Lahore..that too just before the marriage reception of our family friend Mr. Asad Ehsan’s son Ahmed Asad. We were very touched by this pic.twitter.com/pzAUAjYnCP — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) February 23, 2020

He said he was touched by the gesture by the president and he reciprocated it with love, warmth, thanksgiving and an attitude of gratitude. “I had attended the Honourable President’s son’s wedding a few years back in Karachi so I have known the family very well,” Sinha tweeted.

He said that while the meeting lasted for quite some time, it was purely social, personal and purely a courtesy call to give profound regards.

“We discussed so many things on social and cultural issues but no politics was discussed. Nothing political or official about it,” he said.

“My friends, well-wishers and supporters and of course the media should realize that one shouldn’t discuss the politics or policies of countries on foreign soil when one isn’t competent, qualified and authorized by the government,” Sinha said.

where the Honorable President’s wife also joined in. Great gesture indeed! Though the meeting lasted for quite some time, it was purely social, personal and purely a courtesy call to give profound regards. We discussed so many things on social and cultural issues but no politics — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) February 23, 2020

Sinha attended the marriage ceremony of Dr Awab Alvi, President Alvi’s son, in Karachi in 2001.