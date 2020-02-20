Thursday, February 20, 2020  | 25 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Shatrughan Sinha crosses border to attend a wedding in Lahore

Shatrughan Sinha crosses border to attend a wedding in Lahore

Photo: Screengrab

Bollywood actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha was recently spotted at a pre-wedding event in Lahore amidst tensions between the neighbours after New Delhi revoked Article 370 that gave special status to occupied Kashmir.

A video of Sinha attending a Qawwali in Lahore along with Pakistani superstar Reema Khan has gone viral on social media.

The video was shared by Osman Pervaiz Mughal, who was the official photographer of the event, on his Instagram account @opmshoots on Wednesday.  He captioned the video as Henna & Ahmed’s qawali night.

Earlier, All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) banned singer Mika Singh from the Indian film industry after he performed at an event in Karachi, Pakistan.

The event in Pakistan was organised by a relative of former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf.

