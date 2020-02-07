Sania Maskatiya is ready for NYFW 2020

Designer Sania Maskatiya will be unveiling her latest collection across the Atlantic at the New York Fashion Week (Feb 5-12).

The label’s Resort 2020 collection will be showcased as part of the council of Aspiring American Fashion Designers. From the sneak peak we got on social media, the collection epitomises the designer’s signature femininity in both versatility and verve.

Maskatiya, a textile design graduate from the Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture, made her fashion week debut two years ago. The brand told SAMAA Digital that Resort 202 was symphonic with what is both comfortable and chic.

It features breezy hand-woven fabrics which are delicately cut and layered, embroidered with geometric and pastoral motifs. “The collection boasts silhouettes from fairy tale to avant-garde, making the SM.RESORT 2020 woman ever classic and always à la mode,” the label said.

The Sania Maskatiya brand is best known for their versatile, specialised prints, textile design based on pure fabrics, unique colours, and fine craftsmanship. The fashion label employs its own in-house printing, embroidery and stitching units with a dedicated team of talented textile graduates.