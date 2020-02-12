Wednesday, February 12, 2020  | 17 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Sanam Marvi’s husband wants court to dismiss her divorce petition

Posted: Feb 12, 2020
Sanam Marvi’s husband wants court to dismiss her divorce petition

Photo: Facebook

Pakistani folk singer Sanam Marvi’s husband Hamid Ali requested on Wednesday a Lahore family court to dismiss the divorce (khula) petition filed by his wife a week earlier over allegations of domestic abuse.

In his reply, Ali denied all allegations of domestic abuse.

The singer had stated in her petition that she married Ali in 2009 but after some time her husband’s attitude towards her changed. 

She said that Ali started to abuse her in front of her children. “I tolerated abuse from my husband for the sake of my kids,” she said.

Ali says he never misbehaved with or abused his wife. “I take care of her and my children’s finances. My family loves my wife. I have no complaints from her,” Ali told the court.

He pleaded the court to dismiss Marvi’s divorce petition.

Marvi is mistaken, Ali told the court.

The couple have three children together. Marvi married Ali after her former husband Aftab Ahmed was killed in Karachi the same year.

