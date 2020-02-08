Sajid Hassan reveals he was never paid for Dhoop Kinare

Hassan played the role of Dr Irfan in the drama

Actor Sajid Hassan has revealed that he was never paid for the famous PTV drama Dhoop Kinare.

During a press conference at the Karachi Arts Council for Haseena Moin’s Ankahi being adapted as a theatre play, Hassan laughed over the fact that he never received any money for his role in the 1987 drama.

"I swear to God, I never received any payment for Dhoop Kinare," he said. Moin said that in the past, TV did not pay drama artists a lot of money.

"We [artists] had no idea how much money we would get for a project," she said.

Hassan played the role of Dr Irfan in the drama along with Marina Khan. His character was a carefree person with an unmatched humorous personality.

While talking about Dhoop Kinare during the press conference, drama writer Moin recalled that when she approached actor Shehnaz Sheikh for the lead role, Sheikh asked her how much money she would get. Moin remarked that it was decided that half of Sheikh's payment would be paid from director Shoaib Mansoor’s own pocket.

"Shoaib decided that half of the money which the TV channel couldn't manage would be paid from his own pocket," revealed Moin. However later she got to know from Sheikh herself that she returned Mansoor's money as she enjoyed working on the drama.

The show starred Rahat Kazmi and Marina Khan in lead roles, was directed by Sahira Kazmi and written by Moin.