Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir begin handing out wedding invites

Wedding bells are finally ringing for actors Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir. The couple has been handing out their wedding invitations and one of the guests is British Deputy High Commissioner Mike Nithavrianakis.

Taking to Twitter, Nithavrianakis shared pictures with the couple and said that it was wonderful meeting Aly and Mir to receive an invitation to their wedding.

“They’ve been ‘married’ on-screen several times. Now for the real deal. Best wishes to them both” reads the caption.

Wonderful meeting @lamsajalali and @ahadrazamir to receive an invitation to their wedding. They’ve been ‘married’ on screen several times. Now for the real deal. Best wishes to them both. pic.twitter.com/Ed968j09Ys — Mike Nithavrianakis (@MikeNith1) February 28, 2020

Earlier, social media was abuzz over whether the much-loved celebrity couple’s wedding festivities had kicked off after a picture of a cake which had ‘Ahad aur Sajal ki dholki’ written over it went viral.

The lovebirds got engaged in July last year after dating for a while.

Their on-screen chemistry in drama serials Yakeen Ka Safar and Aaangan were appreciated by fans.