Saturday, February 29, 2020  | 4 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir begin handing out wedding invites

Posted: Feb 29, 2020
Posted: Feb 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago
Photo: Twitter

Wedding bells are finally ringing for actors Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir. The couple has been handing out their wedding invitations and one of the guests is British Deputy High Commissioner Mike Nithavrianakis.

Taking to Twitter, Nithavrianakis shared pictures with the couple and said that it was wonderful meeting Aly and Mir to receive an invitation to their wedding.

“They’ve been ‘married’ on-screen several times. Now for the real deal. Best wishes to them both” reads the caption.

Earlier, social media was abuzz over whether the much-loved celebrity couple’s wedding festivities had kicked off after a picture of a cake which had ‘Ahad aur Sajal ki dholki’ written over it went viral.

The lovebirds got engaged in July last year after dating for a while.

Their on-screen chemistry in drama serials Yakeen Ka Safar and Aaangan were appreciated by fans.






 

 
 
 
 
 
 
