Robert Pattinson’s Batman look revealed

Posted: Feb 14, 2020
Photo: Screengrab

Actor Robert Pattinson’s first look at the Batman was revealed by the film’s director Matt Reeves on Thursday night.

Reeves shared a screentest video of Pattinson in the dark night’s costume. The video was posted on Vimeo. The video shows Pattinson in costume with shots of the bat symbol.

Reeves, who has directed blockbusters including Let Me In and Dawn of Planet of the Apes, has bee using social media to share information about the latest Batman film.

Pattinson will be sharing the silver screen with Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Jeffery Wright as Commissioner Gordon and Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman.

The film is scheduled for release in 2021.

