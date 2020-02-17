Monday, February 17, 2020  | 22 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Entertainment

Riz Ahmed to debut theatre piece on his ‘toxic breakup’

Posted: Feb 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Feb 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
British-Pakistani actor and rapper Riz Ahmed’s new theatre show is set to get a world premiere in a one-off event presented by Manchester International Festival.

The Long Goodbye will see the actor and musician combine rap music with theatre and will be a “close-up look at the breakup of a toxic relationship with the country you call home”.

Ahmed said the show “takes us on a journey through our past to the current crossroads we face as a multicultural society”.

He will perform The Long Goodbye for three nights only, from 26-28 March 2020 at Manchester’s atmospheric former railway station, Mayfield.

Earlier, as an actor Ahmed has starred in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Venom and Four Lions, and performed both as a solo artist and with rap group Swet Shop Boys.

