Reema Khan extends support to Umar Sharif over daughter’s death

Film star Reema Khan extended her support to comedian Umar Sharif over the death of his daughter.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Khan shared that she was heartbroken about the tragic news of the death of Sharif’s daughter Hira.

“She was a wonderful soul and a very sweet young woman. Although she suffered from kidney disease I understand, but her death at such a young age is unimaginable,” reads the caption.

She said one can only imagine how difficult it must be for Sharif and his wife. “My prayers to God for Umar and his family. May God give them patience and strength to bear this huge loss and may God bless her soul. Ameen,” she said.

Sharif’s daughter Hira passed away in Lahore on Tuesday. She was 34.

Hira had a kidney infection and underwent an unsuccessful kidney transplant a week earlier, according to her brother.

He alleged that the operation was to be conducted in Lahore, but Dr Fawad Mumtaz “fraudulently” took her to Azad Kashmir.

Hira was admitted to a private hospital in Lahore after her condition worsened two days ago, according to the Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority.

A four-member committee has been constituted to look into the illegal transplant by Dr Mumtaz.

Sharif was in Houston, US at the time to attend an event. He has cancelled all his engagements and is returning home.