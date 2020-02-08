Saturday, February 8, 2020  | 13 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in December

Posted: Feb 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the knot in December, according to film critic Rajeev Masand’s column in Open magazine on February 7.

While he did not reveal the exact date of the wedding, he did say that Ranbir and Alia will get married soon after the release of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which is scheduled to release on December 4. They are both in the movie.

The article also stated that prep for the speculated December wedding has already begun in the Bhatt and the Kapoor households.

Masand has also said that the news has reached the extended family so that everyone can keep those dates free for the big wedding bash. “Preparations are already underway; their extended families have been asked to mark off those dates to join in the celebrations.”

In April, Bhatt made headlines after reports that she had already placed an order with designer Sabyasachi for her wedding lehenga.

Kapoor and Bhatt have been dating for two years. They are often spotted together. Last year, at an award show, she declared her love for her boyfriend after receiving the Best Actress trophy for Raazi.

Tell us what you think:

