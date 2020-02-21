PSL host Ahmed Godil says the jokes aren’t funny anymore

The much-awaited Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 5 kicked off in Karachi on Thursday and people from across Pakistan have been glued to their television screens.

While the nation seems divided on which teams they support, one thing seems to be a common point of discussion: the opening ceremony’s host, Ahmed Godil. Since the opening ceremony of PSL 2020, Godil, has been trolled mercilessly on social media.

All Godil attempted was to warm up the crowd ahead of the performances scheduled for the ceremony, he said, but he had no idea he was live and that the trolls would target his family.

“No! It’s not funny anymore. I cannot appreciate it any further,” Godil told SAMAA Digital. “It was fine as long as I was the butt of the jokes, but please don’t abuse me or my mother and sister.”

He remarked that since the PSL ceremony he has replayed his performance multiple times to find where he went wrong.

“I was asked to go on stage to get the audience excited before the opening ceremony,” he said. “I was not even the host of the event. Fakhre Alam was always the host. I didn’t even know the broadcast had begun because I had the slot before the show itself.”

Apart from making fun of his accent, dressing, and performance, Godil shared that his phone number was also leaked on social media and since then he has been receiving text messages and calls.

He shared that he is under severe mental pressure and fears that his career could end because of the trolling.

Godil is a host, VJ, RJ, actor and model. He did his Bachelor’s from Iqra University and Master’s from SZABIST. Before hosting PSL V, he has also hosted FebFest and Karachi Eat.