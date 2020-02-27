Thursday, February 27, 2020  | 2 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Pashto singer Mahjabeen Qazalbash dies at 62

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
Pashto singer Mahjabeen Qazalbash dies at 62

Photo: File

Pashtu singer Surraiya Khanum, popularly known as Mahjabeen Qazalbash, passed away on Wednesday after a prolonged illness. She was 62 years old.

Qazalbash had been receiving treatment for the past two months at the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) in Peshawar ever since she had a heart attack. She had been suffering from cardiac issues since 2015. She leaves behind two sons and a daughter.

Born in 1958, she became a singer after her teacher’s request. Mahjabeen said in an interview that her teacher had said that she was “beautiful and had a good voice too, why don’t you give auditions for singing.” She then started her singing career with Radio Pakistan.

In addition to Pashto, she also sang in Urdu, Persian, Punjabi and Seraiki. She was also a Pride of Performance recipient.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Mahjabeen Qazalbash singer
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Shilpa Shetty, husband Raj Kundra welcome a baby girl
Shilpa Shetty, husband Raj Kundra welcome a baby girl
PSL host Ahmed Godil says the jokes aren't funny anymore
PSL host Ahmed Godil says the jokes aren’t funny anymore
Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan stands up for Pakistani student
Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan stands up for Pakistani student
Ehd-e-Wafa finale may be screened in cinemas across Pakistan
Ehd-e-Wafa finale may be screened in cinemas across Pakistan
Shatrughan Sinha crosses border to attend a wedding in Lahore
Shatrughan Sinha crosses border to attend a wedding in Lahore
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.