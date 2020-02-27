Pashto singer Mahjabeen Qazalbash dies at 62

Pashtu singer Surraiya Khanum, popularly known as Mahjabeen Qazalbash, passed away on Wednesday after a prolonged illness. She was 62 years old.

Qazalbash had been receiving treatment for the past two months at the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) in Peshawar ever since she had a heart attack. She had been suffering from cardiac issues since 2015. She leaves behind two sons and a daughter.

Born in 1958, she became a singer after her teacher’s request. Mahjabeen said in an interview that her teacher had said that she was “beautiful and had a good voice too, why don’t you give auditions for singing.” She then started her singing career with Radio Pakistan.

In addition to Pashto, she also sang in Urdu, Persian, Punjabi and Seraiki. She was also a Pride of Performance recipient.