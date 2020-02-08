Pakistani singer Sanam Marvi files for divorce

Pakistani folk singer Sanam Marvi has filed for khula (divorce) from husband Hamid Ali in a Lahore court over allegations of domestic abuse.

In the petition, the singer stated that she married Ali in 2009 but after some time her husband’s attitude towards her changed.

She claimed that Ali started to abuse her in front of her children. “I tolerated abuse from my husband for the sake of my kids,” she said.

The couple have three children together. Marvi married Ali after her former husband Aftab Ahmed was killed in Karachi the same year.