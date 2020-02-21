Pakistani short-film Bench makes it to LA festival

Bench, a short-film made by actor and director Usman Mukhtar has been nominated in the best short-film category at the Independent Short Awards festival in Los Angeles, USA.

The good news was shared by the film’s star Rubya Chaudhry on Instagram.

In the post, she said that Bench had made it to the festival in LA as well as being nominated in the best short film category. “We couldn’t be more excited… Original soundtrack by – @natashaoninsta, Produced by – @hasan_naeem, Special appearance by – @imanshahid A.D – @tubaafzall Written by – @ali.mudar.11 Directed by and starring – @mukhtarhoonmein,” she added.

The film explores the struggles faced by a coupled played by Chaudhry and Mukhtar. At the moment, the film is doing festival rounds. It will be screen in Pakistan soon.



