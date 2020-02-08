Pakistani celebrities slam PISA 2020 for mismanagement

The Pakistan International Screen Awards 2020 has received severe criticism for its mismanagement after a few celebrities in Pakistan were apparently dropped from the show despite commitment by the organisers.

Organisers of the award show, which was held in Dubai, flew out a bunch of celebrities in a private jet and Instagram was flooded with these photos as each celebrity on that plane made sure to take savvy pictures.

While some celebrities have clearly been given the star treatment, other actors have expressed their displeasure at the way the organisers kept many nominated names in the dark about whether or not they would be covering their travel and accommodation details.

Apparently, several celebrities were approached and then right before the show was scheduled to take place, the organisers stopped responding.

Speaking to Samaa Digital, Adnan Shah Tipu said he cancelled his engagements as the organisers had nominated him, but they did not contact at the last moment.

Tipu was nominated for his performance in comic role in drama Suno Chanda.

“The way celebrities were treated by the PISA administration was disappointing,” he said. “If you can’t keep a promise made to someone, then why do you even make it?”

Tipu said the organisers used the names of these celebrities for the show’s promotion and vanished at the last moment.

Bulbulay star Nabeel Zafar took to Facebook to write a detailed account of how he was disappointed with the way the organisers treated nominated actors. He lashed out at PISA for using his name for promotion and then failing to make travel arrangements.

Celebrities such as Hina Dilpazeer, Nadia Afghan and Tipu also commented on the same thread to say that they had faced something similar.

Actor Osman Khalid Butt in a twitter post revealed that he along with Ahmed Ali Akber and Saqib Malik were also snubbed at the last minute.

Actor Usman Mukhtar said, “While I appreciate our industry growing beyond the bounds of our country and spreading our art across the world, I will not appreciate me or my peers being treated with no respect. I was approached by the PISA team and agreed to attend the awards. They asked me for publicity which I did through a video message that they used. Eventually, they were completely out of the picture although they continued to use my video and content to market their show. I did ask them to remove it as I wouldn’t be attending anymore but they did not care.”

“No disrespect to any of the beautiful people who are to the show but to reiterate, all of us can easily afford a trip to Dubai and it’s not about that. This is just to ensure that in the future, awards shows are not as disrespectful and mismanaged.”

Another actor Ali Safina, in a long post, declared, “The reason why I am writing this is because I feel that these days it seems that anyone can put on an award show where they pretend to honour artists of our industry just to make some gains on ticket money but the ones who suffer in the end are people like me who never signed up for this disrespect but still got dragged into it…”

“Meanwhile it’s a sure shot business model for these fraudulent organisers to mint money where artists are not being even paid for their presence or performances. Kya aap logon n kabhi travel nahi kiya ya phir 5 star hotel mein rehne ka yehi ek mauqa miley ga? If you don’t care about your own self worth at least don’t take the whole industry down with you,” Safina added.

However, in a statement to the Express Tribune, the PISA claimed that the mismanagement was due to teething issues. This was their very first attempt at putting together an awards ceremony and they muddled up travel plans of some of the people that they had initially invited.

With additional reporting by Qaisar Kamran Siddiqui.