Osman Khalid Butt shares favourite moments from Ehd-e-Wafa’s latest episode

Actor Osman Khalid Butt took to social media on Monday night to share his favourite moment from Ehd-e-Wafa’s latest episode.
Because just sharing an excerpt wouldn’t do this scene justice. One of my favorite moments of episode 21, in an episode chock-full of them. This was a long time coming, and I’m so happy our reunion resonated with so many of you. The bromance thrives! One of my personal favorite moments in this scene is right at the start, where Saad claims Shahzain hasn’t changed at all. There’s so much subtext in the pause before Shahzain’s response. Ahad @ahadrazamir, you were so consistently excellent here. It truly felt like two estranged brothers picking up the pieces of a fractured relationship, unsure of what to do with them at first. Every nuance was portrayed so beautifully. I’m so glad I got to share this scene with you. Saad & Shahzain finally come full circle. I can’t end this without talking about @ahmedaliakbarofficial’s brilliance in this episode. His scenes with Firdaus saab (what an actor) and Khursheed (@mhunbal, I’ll say it again: your crying broke my heart) were a joy to watch. So proud of you, meri jaan. And @wahaj.official’s resilience while tackling land mafia and the way he’s embodied the headstrong journalist… what a great episode for the SSG. Thank you, @saife_hasan, for your impeccable direction and for allowing us to truly get under the skin of our characters, and Mustafa bhai for your foresight and handling of each of our arcs. #emobi out.
In the episode, Saad (Ahad Raza Mir) and Shahzain (Butt) meet for the first time after school. Butt said that it truly felt like two estranged brother were picking up the pieces of a fractured relationship.
Ehd-e-Wafa is a series created by ISPR and HUM TV. It tells the story of four friends and how their lives change as they grow older. The drama also stars Ahmed Ali Akbar, Wahaj Ali, Alizeh Shah and Zara Noor Abbas.