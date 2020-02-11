Osman Khalid Butt shares favourite moments from Ehd-e-Wafa’s latest episode

Actor Osman Khalid Butt took to social media on Monday night to share his favourite moment from Ehd-e-Wafa’s latest episode.

In a post on Instagram, Butt said: “This was a long time coming, and I’m so happy our reunion resonated with so many of you. The bromance thrives! One of my personal favorite moments in this scene is right at the start, where Saad claims Shahzain hasn’t changed at all. There’s so much subtext in the pause before Shahzain’s response.”

In the episode, Saad (Ahad Raza Mir) and Shahzain (Butt) meet for the first time after school. Butt said that it truly felt like two estranged brother were picking up the pieces of a fractured relationship.

Ehd-e-Wafa is a series created by ISPR and HUM TV. It tells the story of four friends and how their lives change as they grow older. The drama also stars Ahmed Ali Akbar, Wahaj Ali, Alizeh Shah and Zara Noor Abbas.