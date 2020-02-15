Osman Khalid Butt shares a special message on Valentine’s Day

Actor Osman Khalid Butt shared a public service message on Valentine’s Day on his Instagram account.

Butt, who plays Shahzain in HumTv’s hit drama serial Ehd-e-Wafa, posted two photographs of the SSG gang (they boys called themselves the Special ‘S’ Gang as the names of the four friends start with the letter S).

“Yo, lovebirds, I’m really happy for you, I’mma let you finish, but the SSG is one of the best love stories of all time! Of all time!” – not Kanye West, but a Valentine’s Day public service message nonetheless,” read the caption.



Earlier, Butt had shared a few photographs from his birthday celebrations with the family.