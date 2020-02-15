Saturday, February 15, 2020  | 20 Jamadilakhir, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Osman Khalid Butt shares a special message on Valentine’s Day

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: Instagram/@aclockworkobi

Actor Osman Khalid Butt shared a public service message on Valentine’s Day on his Instagram account.  

Butt, who plays Shahzain in HumTv’s hit drama serial Ehd-e-Wafa, posted two photographs of the SSG gang (they boys called themselves the Special ‘S’ Gang as the names of the four friends start with the letter S).

“Yo, lovebirds, I’m really happy for you, I’mma let you finish, but the SSG is one of the best love stories of all time! Of all time!” – not Kanye West, but a Valentine’s Day public service message nonetheless,” read the caption.

Earlier, Butt had shared a few photographs from his birthday celebrations with the family.

Ehd-e-Wafa Osman Khalid Butt
 
Tell us what you think:

