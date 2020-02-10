Netflix has received 9 takedown requests from different countries

Netflix, one of the most famous streaming services, has revealed that it has removed nine movies/shows from its service across the globe on the request of different governments.
The list was made available in an environmental social governance report, which was first spotted by Axios. Netflix’s catalogue is different in all countries, but it was “forced to remove specific titles or episodes of titles in specific countries due to government takedown demands,” the report says.
The nine takedown requests were made from 2015 to 2020. These include the following:
Netflix has said, in the report, that it will try to keep its titles on the streaming service in different countries.