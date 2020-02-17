Monday, February 17, 2020  | 22 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Nazish Jahangir talks about the importance of social media detox

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Nazish Jahangir talks about the importance of social media detox

Actor Nazish Jahangir has opened up about the importance of digital detox for a person’s sanity.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the starlet said: “Sometimes it is important to hibernate for a while, just log off from all these apps and spend time in solitude, read books, watch remaining episodes of your favourite TV series.”

She remarked that she did the same recently and is back to face yet another Monday.

“I am ready to start off this week with a smile on my face and my head held up high and I want you all to do the same,” she wrote.

She wants people to remember that they are braver than they believe and stronger than they seem, and smarter than they think.

Last Monday, she took to social media to talk about mental health. In a post on Instagram, she said that depression, PTSD and anxiety were real. She announced that she had been suffering from PTSD for the last 10 years.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Nazish Jahangir social media
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Islamabad’s Solis festival crashes and burns with stage collapse, overcrowding
Islamabad’s Solis festival crashes and burns with stage collapse, overcrowding
Feroze Khan deletes his Instagram account, embarks on spiritual journey
Feroze Khan deletes his Instagram account, embarks on spiritual journey
Asim Azhar throws Hania Aamir a Stranger Things themed birthday...
Asim Azhar throws Hania Aamir a Stranger Things themed birthday bash
In pictures: Minal Khan explores the pyramids of Egypt
In pictures: Minal Khan explores the pyramids of Egypt
Maya Ali cannot stop dancing at her brother's wedding
Maya Ali cannot stop dancing at her brother’s wedding
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.