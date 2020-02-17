Nazish Jahangir talks about the importance of social media detox

Actor Nazish Jahangir has opened up about the importance of digital detox for a person’s sanity.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the starlet said: “Sometimes it is important to hibernate for a while, just log off from all these apps and spend time in solitude, read books, watch remaining episodes of your favourite TV series.”

She remarked that she did the same recently and is back to face yet another Monday.

“I am ready to start off this week with a smile on my face and my head held up high and I want you all to do the same,” she wrote.

She wants people to remember that they are braver than they believe and stronger than they seem, and smarter than they think.

Last Monday, she took to social media to talk about mental health. In a post on Instagram, she said that depression, PTSD and anxiety were real. She announced that she had been suffering from PTSD for the last 10 years.