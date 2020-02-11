Nazish Jahangir opens up about suffering from PTSD

Actor Nazish Jahangir took to social media on Monday to talk about mental health.
In a post on Instagram, she said that depression, PTSD and anxiety were real. She announced that she had been suffering from PTSD for the last 10 years.
Depression, PTSD, and Anxiety are very real.and today I have no ashamed to accept it that YES I am a victim of PTSD and I am fighting with it from last 10 years of my life even though after becoming a therapist this is something still on and off with me Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a serious mental condition that some people develop after a shocking, terrifying, or dangerous event. PTSD suffered higher rates of heart disease death.. Flashbacks/ Emotional numbness and avoidance of places, people, and activities that are reminders of the trauma. Blaming self or others for the trauma Decreased interest in things that were once enjoyable Aggression or irritability Hypervigilance and hyper-awareness Your body produces a surge of hormones when you’re in a stressful situation. These hormones temporarily increase your blood pressure by causing your heart to beat faster and your blood vessels to narrow. Many people are unaware that untreated post-traumatic stress disorder can have a devastating effect for both those who have the condition and their loved ones. It not only affects relationships with your family, friends and others, it can trigger serious emotional problems and even cause health problems over time. PTSD affects people of all ages. It can even impact the health of unborn babies when the mother is under constant stress. There are many other symptoms too.. BUT ….. There is no timestamp on trauma. There isn’t a formula that you can insert yourself into to get from horror to healed. Be patient. Take up space. Let your journey be the balm.” PS: ( i offer prayers ) #depression #anxiety #raiseawareness #mentalhealthawareness #mandatory #notashamedanymore
“Your body produces a surge of hormones when you’re in a stressful situation. These hormones temporarily increase your blood pressure by causing your heart to beat faster and your blood vessels to narrow,” she said.
“Many people are unaware that untreated post-traumatic stress disorder can have a devastating effect for both those who have the condition and their loved ones. It not only affects relationships with your family, friends and others, it can trigger serious emotional problems and even cause health problems over time,” added the Bharosa actor.
Jahangir told her followers to be patient and let their journey be the balm they needed.