Nazish Jahangir opens up about suffering from PTSD

Actor Nazish Jahangir took to social media on Monday to talk about mental health.

In a post on Instagram, she said that depression, PTSD and anxiety were real. She announced that she had been suffering from PTSD for the last 10 years.

“Your body produces a surge of hormones when you’re in a stressful situation. These hormones temporarily increase your blood pressure by causing your heart to beat faster and your blood vessels to narrow,” she said.

“Many people are unaware that untreated post-traumatic stress disorder can have a devastating effect for both those who have the condition and their loved ones. It not only affects relationships with your family, friends and others, it can trigger serious emotional problems and even cause health problems over time,” added the Bharosa actor.

Jahangir told her followers to be patient and let their journey be the balm they needed.



